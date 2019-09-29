As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Ensemble Capital Management Has Increased Position; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $411,060

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 41,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34,703 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $49.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,781 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Roundup: NKE, NBEV Stocks Move With Help From Asian Countries – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nike (NKE) call put ratio 1 to 1 with focus on September weekly 87.50 calls and puts into EPS – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Nike Earnings Are Pushing Shares to All-Time Highs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Ar Asset has invested 2.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sei Invs reported 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 8.61 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 12,101 shares. Cumberland Partners has invested 1.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 730 were reported by Lifeplan Grp Inc Incorporated. Us Savings Bank De holds 1.30 million shares. Omers Administration owns 1.03 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.54% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Next Fin accumulated 3,314 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $254.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Bankshares invested in 0.15% or 4,148 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 314,079 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 2.39% or 200,248 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 34,589 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,261 shares. 36,014 were reported by Glynn Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Axa holds 0.04% or 244,936 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 12,914 shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weybosset Research & Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,450 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 11,298 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 49,433 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,322 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,030 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.