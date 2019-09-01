As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Share Price Rose, Chilton Investment Co Boosted Its Position by $1.92 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca holds 2.26% or 1.04M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,254 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,591 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 6 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 400 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Motco holds 0.64% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 75,614 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 7,945 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,394 shares. Cap Ca stated it has 59,609 shares. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First National Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,022 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 74,870 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares to 534,656 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 65,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mackay Shields Lc owns 3,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 5,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mgmt New York owns 1.32% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 14,650 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc has 0.11% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Joel Isaacson & Lc has 3,504 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 3,115 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 228,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 157,348 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 27,227 shares. Cwm Llc reported 443 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 42,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 123,830 shares to 16,677 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 127,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,828 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).