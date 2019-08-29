As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding by $621,600; Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 63,723 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 48,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $172.49. About 8.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,141 shares to 32,880 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 20,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,478 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why This China ETF Will Rise Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.10 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Telos Capital Management has invested 1.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company owns 70,436 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Commerce Incorporated accumulated 2.77% or 46,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 525 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,250 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 43,772 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.17% or 4.60M shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carderock Cap Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 47,433 shares. Brown Advisory Lc reported 3,019 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 5,853 shares. Addenda, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 122,204 shares. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 0.51% or 1.15M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 1.78% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kames Public Limited holds 17,557 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.