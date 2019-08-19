As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Increased by $815,220 Its Position; Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) as Shares Declined

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 9,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 175,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 165,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,000 shares to 126,500 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 209,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51M shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

