As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Position by $10.47 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Mosaic Co. (MOS) Holding by $612,225

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 3.73 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 4.67 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.28M shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $121.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 303,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 2.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peoples Fincl Ser Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 22,107 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 2.13M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 29,369 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Group Capital Lc accumulated 14,393 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 60,065 shares. Ckw Gp reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,835 shares. Bristol John W New York invested in 2.73% or 1.18 million shares. 26,156 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Ashfield Cap Prns Lc invested in 93,331 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $116.16 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 114,832 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Co invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.45 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 114,581 shares. Jag Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 55,450 shares. British Columbia Investment, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 100,526 shares. Rr Partners LP stated it has 4.82% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Riverhead Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 123,576 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Co holds 17,800 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 29,327 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 0.18% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dorsey Wright & Assoc accumulated 63,840 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 2,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio.