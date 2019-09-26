As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Cut Its Position by $364,476; Merriman Wealth Management Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $468,082; Market Value Declined

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 117,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 25.09M shares traded or 305.94% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,311 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 16,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 371,795 shares. 68,328 were reported by Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited. 131,043 were accumulated by Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Limited Com. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,939 shares. 4,442 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 3,140 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,712 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 13.63 million shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 0.43% stake. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,900 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation owns 35,062 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 25.68M shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 12,775 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 112 shares to 824 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 39,355 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 127,156 shares stake. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 31,592 shares. Fca Tx invested in 0.14% or 6,691 shares. Miller Mngmt LP reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,173 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 6,990 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has invested 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, First Commercial Bank And Company Of Newtown has 1.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.74 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.77% or 22.97 million shares. 3,514 were reported by Addison. 63,563 are owned by Covington Investment Advisors. Reik accumulated 8,693 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 0.89% or 98,426 shares in its portfolio.