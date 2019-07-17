As Nike (NKE) Shares Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed Position; Advisor Partners Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Has Decreased by $506,515 as Market Value Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, down from 103,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 51,292 shares to 83,973 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,913 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 297,152 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust owns 13,200 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Phillips Financial Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 290,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 83,574 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Cullen Management Lc has 2.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 658,370 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc reported 5,665 shares. Paw Cap Corporation stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clough Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% or 78,200 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 3.1% or 877,443 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ww Investors invested in 76.78M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated holds 38,176 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Inv Limited Com owns 3,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New England Research And Mgmt Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,660 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0.09% or 22,560 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sol Cap Mngmt reported 18,635 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.13% or 7.42 million shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 922,500 shares. Horizon Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,678 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,650 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 13.18M shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 137,012 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.