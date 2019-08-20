As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Valuation Declined, Valueworks Boosted Holding by $700,480

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 52,251 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 249,259 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 256,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 2.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 74,870 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.95% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 943,841 shares. 337,271 are held by Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 3,426 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In invested in 0.91% or 14,388 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 68,490 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Armistice Cap Limited reported 108,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,178 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.08% or 9,488 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 4,668 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 48,125 shares. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,414 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 14,637 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 4,175 shares. First Natl owns 64,022 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.