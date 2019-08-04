As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Strategy Asset Managers Lowered Position by $1.76 Million; Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Its Cbiz (CBZ) Holding by $1.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 50,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 89,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 140,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 221,858 shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 21,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 22,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares to 14,746 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 6,553 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

