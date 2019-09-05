As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Ci Investments Has Upped Stake; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Valuation Declined While Marcato Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.88 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 91,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.45M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 825,585 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $127.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 13,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,100 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

