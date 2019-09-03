As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Augustine Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position by $742,799 as Shares Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $225.3. About 1.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 4,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 37,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.35 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,435 shares to 13,308 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

