As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased by $348,684 Its Holding; Black Creek Investment Management Increased Grifols S A (GRFS) Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 14.17M shares traded or 1018.28% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 43,097 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $118.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 428,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,357 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 512,379 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 11,156 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 72,736 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Suncoast Equity accumulated 4.34% or 232,212 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 13,550 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Northstar Advsr Limited has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,223 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.05 million shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hendershot Invests reported 1.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.39% or 4.25 million shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W Communication New York has invested 2.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Coast Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,325 shares. 4,668 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares to 43,711 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

