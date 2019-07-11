As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, Ems Capital LP Increased Its Stake by $5.27 Million; Coatue Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $138.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64 million, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video)

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 836,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.52 million, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 23/03/2018 – MESSAGE FROM ACTING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER; 27/03/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Has Left Zuckerberg Isolated in Big Tech; 16/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Bannon promoted ‘culture war’ -Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $314.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock or 750 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.