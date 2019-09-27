As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted by $373,500 Its Holding; As Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 17,584 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 5.85M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 6,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15 million, up from 77,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,844 shares to 131,746 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Miami-Dade County approves Royal Caribbean Cruises headquarters expansion at PortMiami – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hop On Board Royal Caribbean Cruises When The Economy Sinks – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 3.74% or 320,013 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.31% or 320,871 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.05% or 50,634 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 61,703 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 178 shares. Seatown Pte Limited has 1.85% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 83,500 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8,539 shares. Baltimore invested in 78,358 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has 223,392 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shapiro Limited invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 170,618 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 72,511 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 44,549 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 51,155 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.63% stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 4,735 were accumulated by Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 27,648 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Lp holds 4.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 249,744 shares. 5,086 are held by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Town And Country Commercial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 15,323 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.28% or 136,316 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 61,442 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 2.33 million shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 96,445 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 393,700 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Llc invested in 6 shares.