As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lowered Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Flow Traders Us Has Trimmed Stake by $885,276

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 8.50M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fin Wealth Llc owns 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,419 shares. Advsr Lc reported 7,061 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.10M shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,896 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anderson Hoagland & Company invested in 21,312 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Capital Mngmt Va reported 1,310 shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Counsel has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 2,535 shares. Renaissance Invest Lc holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,797 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 586,510 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 12.77 million shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 209,875 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 2.49% or 230,799 shares.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci A by 36,451 shares to 47,367 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nike (NKE) Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares to 32,565 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.