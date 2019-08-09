As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Stake; Toron Capital Markets Increases Stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 3.35 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 196,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, up from 179,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.89. About 177,889 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nike (NKE) Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 43,772 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.34 million shares. Mawer Invest Management accumulated 1.02 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Coastline Trust Co owns 0.77% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 60,943 shares. 3,400 were reported by Glenview State Bank Tru Dept. Monetary Management Group invested in 13,550 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7.59 million shares. Cypress Capital Limited Com (Wy) reported 1.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Company reported 2.09% stake. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 310,165 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 4,668 shares. Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca has 852,631 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 3,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 25 shares. Lmr Llp owns 2,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability owns 4,053 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 694,467 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 89,447 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 228 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.07% or 29,442 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.16% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 809 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp accumulated 173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 54 are owned by Capital Ltd Limited Liability Corp.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Is Poised For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mid America Apartment Communities (MAA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2017. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 29, 2019.