As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Position by $99.37 Million; Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Market Valuation Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 146,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 billion, down from 148,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.88 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 5.92 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ) by 2,615 shares to 107,260 shares, valued at $2.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Hldgs (MFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

