As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Position; Grimes & Company Cut Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake by $2.57 Million as Share Value Declined

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 163,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 4.13 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 24,631 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 20,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 3.91M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1.04M shares. Monetary Management reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Comerica Bank stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Synovus Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 720 shares. Optimum Advsrs has 2,556 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 31,988 are held by Piedmont Invest. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 25,340 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited, a Nebraska-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,706 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 89,055 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 13,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD) by 16,125 shares to 608,137 shares, valued at $38.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).