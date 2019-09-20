As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Trimmed Its Holding; Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 2.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 20,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 31,073 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, down from 51,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $248.36. About 226,455 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $686.09 million for 38.81 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.93 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.