As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.45 Million; As Keycorp (KEY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Stake by $25.95 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 46.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.75M, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 181,085 shares to 931,125 shares, valued at $66.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 338,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 13.36M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% or 75,906 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,043 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.19% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 4.60M shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alesco Llc holds 14,815 shares. Pl Lc accumulated 100,000 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc holds 37,355 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 32,131 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 113,557 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd accumulated 10,270 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 196,335 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 20,735 shares to 429,410 shares, valued at $57.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 25,601 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 3,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,970 shares. West Oak Limited Liability owns 2,715 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lourd Cap Limited Company reported 5,289 shares stake. Thornburg Management stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Llp has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 2.49M shares. Shell Asset holds 0.43% or 229,915 shares. Arrow reported 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,411 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.4% or 980,341 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 10,291 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

