As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Cdw (CDW) Stake Maintained by Horizon Investment Services Llc

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 85,322 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 24,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 98,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 74,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 822,868 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares to 7,302 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 2,270 shares to 105,730 shares, valued at $17.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

