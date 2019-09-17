As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Its Holding; Sio Capital Management Raised Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $5.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 151,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 79,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 445,143 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 442,075 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.11 million, down from 452,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 3.95 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Medicines Co. up 24% premarket on positive inclisiran data – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alnylam to Host Sixth Annual â€œRNAi Roundtableâ€ Webcast Series – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 58,123 shares. 23,684 are held by Fjarde Ap. Allstate accumulated 3,734 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt reported 40,000 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 7,500 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 234,539 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Meeder Asset Management reported 1,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 157 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Michigan-based Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Westpac invested in 5,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Dodge And Cox owns 5.24M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 171,741 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc reported 5,470 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Advsrs reported 42,675 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 49,708 shares. Mcf Lc owns 4,132 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3.03 million were reported by Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated. 53,062 are held by Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,295 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,666 shares. Finance Mgmt Pro Inc invested in 0% or 21 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.75% or 4.00 million shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Com Nj reported 39,375 shares stake. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 84,042 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Llc owns 2,972 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 103,148 shares. 20,921 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp.

