As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Stake; Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Steelcase (SCS) Position as Stock Price Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 127,271 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 1.83 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 9.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) by 33,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 78,646 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 272,471 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Com stated it has 744,488 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 209,243 shares. 23,870 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Fmr Limited accumulated 602 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Co invested in 63,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 16 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation invested in 21,407 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Inv has 7,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 281,828 were reported by Prudential Fin. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 3.27 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP accumulated 533,931 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs owns 26,394 shares. Montecito Bancorporation & Tru holds 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,532 shares. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 10,096 shares or 0.45% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcf Limited Liability Com reported 4,132 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 3,096 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Gp reported 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 24,631 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 1,490 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc reported 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Omers Administration invested in 943,841 shares. Guardian has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amarillo Commercial Bank invested in 0.29% or 8,812 shares. Moreover, Friess Limited Com has 1.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $336.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).