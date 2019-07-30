As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Holding; As Mastec (MTZ) Share Price Rose, Sg Capital Management Lifted Stake by $11.73 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 466,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33 million, down from 479,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 484,089 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman accumulated 0.58% or 202,748 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management accumulated 2,403 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Coastline Trust Com reported 60,943 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 125,587 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strategic Inc holds 0.07% or 5,603 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Limited Co holds 1.31% or 28,076 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.13M shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nomura Inc holds 86,516 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sather Inc holds 174,158 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. 847,588 were reported by Stifel Finance. Focused Wealth Inc reported 0.03% stake. Harvest Capital accumulated 0.13% or 4,710 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 125 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,359 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.