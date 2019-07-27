As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Holding by $4.45 Million; As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Market Value Rose, Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Stake by $2.37 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 592,665 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru Comm holds 1% or 112,139 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Inc has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 30,658 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fosun International holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,567 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,791 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 119,152 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi reported 115,154 shares stake. Menta Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 1.12M shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 428 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.17% or 6,178 shares. 36,496 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Sageworth holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 24,631 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 703,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 52,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 23,410 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 0.34% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 73 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.95% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 63,783 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 15,282 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 892,131 shares stake. Regions Finance reported 6,300 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 29,871 shares. Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 15,627 shares. 8,878 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.02% or 8,383 shares.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 53.22 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.