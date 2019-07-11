As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Holding by $12.60 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Monroe Bank & Trust

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.69 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Central Comml Bank has 1.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,186 shares. 7,832 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp. 8,032 are held by Incorporated Ca. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 16,354 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 542,940 shares. Waratah Advsr Limited holds 4.21% or 22,395 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 505 shares. Kistler has 748 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 14,524 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Benin owns 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,413 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,502 are held by Alexandria Lc. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 2.69% or 39,000 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.