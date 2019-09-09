As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Increased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 2.23 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 1.86 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,625 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 338 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested in 10,391 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.90M are held by Ci Investments. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 12,073 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap reported 13,861 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 194,116 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,090 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.28 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cls Invs Ltd Llc reported 45 shares. 50,299 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.4% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stifel Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Fil Ltd holds 3.63 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 223,000 shares to 272,112 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 5,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buckingham Asset stated it has 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,330 shares. 25,240 are owned by Community Bank & Trust Na. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership reported 16,995 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 0.55% or 14,534 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.76 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,559 shares. Iberiabank Corporation, a Louisiana-based fund reported 24,893 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 296,614 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 38,232 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.03% or 86,516 shares. Mengis Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,538 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 1.34M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 10,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares to 31,183 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).