As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Stake; Lincoln Capital Holds Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR)

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 2.62M shares traded or 59.84% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16M shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 27.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

