As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding by $343,140; Claar Advisors Has Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $1.14 Million

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.80M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 211,530 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 215,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.76 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6,114 shares to 96,921 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,318 shares. Rockland Trust invested 1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aqr Cap Ltd Co owns 6.08M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 14,534 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 7,815 shares. National Pension reported 1.34M shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 19,982 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.31% or 313,373 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 178,300 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 33,365 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Essex Fincl Services reported 4,081 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 1.08 million shares. 115,217 are owned by Violich Cap. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 272 shares. Honeywell International Inc holds 0.86% or 11,135 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 520,575 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,195 shares. Fca Tx owns 2,500 shares. 5,635 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Johnson Financial has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Girard owns 24,536 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Muzinich & Inc holds 1,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Haverford owns 0.47% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 127,322 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 19,785 shares in its portfolio. 15,708 are owned by Ameritas Invest Inc. Accuvest Glob Advsrs invested in 8,192 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yielding REITs to Buy After the Fed Rate Cut – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.