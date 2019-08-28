As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Its Stake; Vmware (VMW) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $409,500 as Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 211,530 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, down from 215,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 2.08M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 921,083 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25,709 shares to 172,782 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fin stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4.13 million shares. Regions Financial owns 4,053 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34 shares. Joel Isaacson Communication Limited reported 0.11% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 618 shares. 15.36M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 1,460 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 337,460 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has 153,195 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 221,713 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 8,667 shares. 108,758 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,672 shares to 273,334 shares, valued at $51.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).