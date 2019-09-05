As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $304,080; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $451,332

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 107,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc holds 51,638 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 2.10 million shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Weitz Inv owns 140 shares. 691,880 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership. Verity & Verity Lc owns 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,679 shares. Mrj Cap holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,688 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt holds 56,465 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,134 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Fincl Bank invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rampart Invest Management Lc has invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 46,227 were accumulated by Mcmillion Capital Mgmt. Cortland Associates Mo stated it has 9,682 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 55,000 shares to 428,525 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 20.94 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Franklin Street Nc has 1.73% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shine Advisory invested in 2,369 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability owns 29,369 shares. Myriad Asset Management Limited holds 168,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,702 shares. Prudential Fin owns 1.79 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Central Natl Bank & Tru invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segment Wealth Limited Co reported 1.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,853 are owned by Rmb Capital Management Limited Com. 10,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Cambridge Communication owns 9,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Middleton & Ma holds 0.41% or 30,687 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

