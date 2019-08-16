As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Credit Agricole S A Raised Position; Rdl Financial Lifted Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 381.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,972 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 6.57M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,137 shares. Endowment Management LP stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 27,734 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.46% or 17,284 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.18% or 7,803 shares. Alexandria Ltd Llc reported 20,833 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Liability owns 67,887 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. American Invest Serv accumulated 3,282 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 22,883 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ativo Mngmt Llc invested in 0.95% or 11,819 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 7,490 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 9,385 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 169,194 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company owns 38,449 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 214,113 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 7,100 shares stake. 5,071 are held by Lee Danner And Bass Inc. Court Place Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nomura Holding holds 0.03% or 86,516 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Live Your Vision Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 88,912 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Argent Tru Company has 0.26% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma stated it has 10.64M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Family Office Limited invested 1.6% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,668 shares to 17,343 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,999 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.