As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Confluence Investment Management Increased by $402,882 Its Stake; Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $2.04 Million; Stock Price Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 266,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.38 million, up from 261,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 2.68M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 58,064 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 3.44M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 129,610 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $105.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 6,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in American International Group I (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.