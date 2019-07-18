As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered by $5.05 Million Its Holding; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose, Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Its Position

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 60,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 980,341 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 3.80M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 167,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.33 million, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 1.36M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 150,373 shares to 344,437 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 62,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,187 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc owns 1,886 shares. Tobam holds 13,814 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,165 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 938,211 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 845,743 shares. Fin accumulated 603 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 76,433 are held by Cibc Mkts. Cleararc Capital reported 13,813 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Lc owns 0.58% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 91,816 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 604,243 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8,072 shares to 269,519 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 9,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.