As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Polen Capital Management Boosted by $54.75 Million Its Position; Mason Street Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Big Lots (BIG) by $314,222 as Share Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 1.57M shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 651,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 11.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Inc holds 0.13% or 7,800 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.35% or 13.77 million shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsr, California-based fund reported 11,484 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability reported 3,918 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 18,131 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Penobscot Investment Company invested in 1.38% or 77,503 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 57,765 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 908,235 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 78,493 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 0.24% stake. Saratoga Rech And Inv Management reported 648,945 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 131,710 shares. Capstone Limited holds 14,818 shares. Amer Century Cos stated it has 7.60 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 187,600 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

