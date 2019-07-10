As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Stake; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Declined, Holder Arga Investment Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 2.52 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Cleararc Inc has invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 25,027 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Saturna Capital invested in 32,183 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Covington holds 0.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 177,206 shares. Northern Trust has 20.94 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 125,587 shares. 3.80M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Motco accumulated 75,614 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 86,516 shares. 451,414 were accumulated by Global Thematic Prtn Lc. Capital Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,005 shares. Guardian Trust holds 557,380 shares. Victory Management owns 20,892 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).