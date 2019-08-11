As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Pcm (PCMI) Stake by $5.30 Million; Shares Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 25,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 294,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80 million, up from 269,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 211,490 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PCM, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCMI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates the Recent Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 13,866 shares to 193,214 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 145,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Metropolitan Bank Hld.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,431 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 72,391 shares. Sky Group Lc holds 0.09% or 3,025 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 922,500 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested in 0.83% or 41,660 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 280 shares. Profit Invest Management reported 1.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.45% or 22,925 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 232,597 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 409 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 26,156 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Fincl Group has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,831 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.21% or 144,357 shares. Davenport And Communications Ltd Co holds 501,143 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Inc owns 218,435 shares.