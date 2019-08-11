As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Its Position; Teewinot Capital Advisers Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $16.11 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99M, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS NEED TO FIGHT AGAINST EVER GROWING VIRUS OF FAKE NEWS; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has invested 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Prns owns 606,993 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 102,334 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs reported 3,678 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 21,186 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 122,732 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 69,549 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 5.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.34% or 4.16M shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 14,758 shares. 50,025 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 413,779 shares in its portfolio.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 103.90 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 8,990 shares stake. Allstate accumulated 93,398 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 2.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monetta Fincl holds 21,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,355 shares. Jlb And Associates has 130,668 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbw Ltd Liability Co holds 52,462 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 121,242 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 136,830 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 33,365 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,200 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.