As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased by $2.19 Million Its Stake; Salzman & Company Cut Moodys (MCO) Stake by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 660,233 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Poteet Isd’s, Tx Outlook To Stable From Negative; Baa2 Affirmed On Outstanding Goult; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws Rusal rating after U.S. sanctions; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa to City of Champaign, IL’s GO Bonds; assigns stable outlook; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TURKISH LIRA DEPRECIATION `CREDIT NEGATIVE’; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO WAUKESHA, Wl’S SEWER REVENUE BONDS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und & Aa2 Enh To St. Paul Isd 625, Mn’s Go Bonds & Full Term Cops; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To The City Of Irving’s, Tx, Golt Debt; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS FORECAST OF POLISH 2018 BROAD DEFICIT TO 1.8%: PAP; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ba1 On Lincoln Way 210, Il’s Go Bonds, Revises Outlook To Stable

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 6.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.