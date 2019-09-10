As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Holdings Cut Its Holding by $2.61 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Share Price Rose, Coho Partners LTD Cut Stake

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $120.63. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 18,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 billion, down from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 3.03M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 99 shares to 20,353 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest Mngmt owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 12.13 million shares stake. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 146,847 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cookson Peirce & holds 9,446 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ensemble Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,760 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Artemis Llp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 261,789 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc reported 2.98% stake. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 73,215 shares. Hills Commercial Bank holds 61,585 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Alexandria Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 85,070 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,407 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 30.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest Management stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 263,136 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 14.73% or 454,091 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 0.43% or 3.81M shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Limited has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartline Invest Corp invested in 4,776 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Advsr Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 300,415 shares. Inr Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 831 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 3,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,899 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc accumulated 135,649 shares. Lesa Sroufe & has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

