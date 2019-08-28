As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 108,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 5.40M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $204.79. About 10.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 2.08M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,800 shares to 288,273 shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,600 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth Management invested in 66,334 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Heritage Mgmt holds 3.26% or 287,871 shares. Td Management Ltd owns 5,089 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vista Capital Ptnrs holds 0.14% or 3,672 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth has invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Co holds 105,224 shares. Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Lc has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Congress Asset Ma has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 70,573 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Marietta Partners Lc accumulated 58,954 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce has 3.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc has 833,142 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr owns 304,571 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 18,131 were accumulated by Old National Fincl Bank In. Hamel Assoc holds 5,627 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division stated it has 33,464 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 55,940 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 24,195 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin has 3.45M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 202,748 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated. Sands Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Highland Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 76,392 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.49 million shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru Co has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.88M are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System.