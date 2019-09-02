As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed by $4.45 Million Its Holding; As Ofs Capital Corp. (OFS) Market Valuation Declined, Confluence Investment Management Upped Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ofs Capital Corp. (OFS) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 35,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 555,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 520,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ofs Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 68,953 shares traded or 53.97% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS SOME HOLDERS TO SELL UP TO 23.6M SHRS VIA OFS; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Theodore Roosevelt Supports OIR and OFS in U.S. 5th Fleet; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – APPROVES OFS REPRESENTING 6.11 PCT OF TOTAL PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF INOX WIND; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS OFS AT FLOOR PRICE INR115/SHR; 12/03/2018 – OFS Wins Journal of Lightwave Technology Best Paper Award; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 3.45M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 3,415 shares. Btim Corporation holds 1.31% or 1.15 million shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 37,112 shares. Palladium Ltd holds 5,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation reported 469,636 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 1.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 528,208 shares. Moreover, Community Financial Svcs Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability has 0.9% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,666 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 557,380 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd holds 1.17% or 442,386 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,362 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Pa reported 3,175 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,649 shares to 28,637 shares, valued at $49.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,568 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold OFS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Millennium Lc invested in 0% or 43,789 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 16,541 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 10,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Muzinich Com has 85,993 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 2,350 shares. 555,585 were reported by Confluence Invest Limited Liability. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 309,445 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Axa accumulated 10,200 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 11,600 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 19 shares.