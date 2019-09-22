As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Avalon Advisors Has Cut Position by $12.63 Million; Two Sigma Securities Raised Holding in Lincoln Natl Ind (Put) (LNC)

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 152,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 226,851 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.04M, down from 379,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Put) (LNC) by 223.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 19,400 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.69 million shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) (NYSE:TMO) by 16,400 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (Call) (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 47,000 shares to 227,393 shares, valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 32,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.