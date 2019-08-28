As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Addenda Capital Increased Its Stake by $580,356; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Has Increased by Diligent Investors Llc

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 1.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 122,204 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 115,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares to 807,710 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,695 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

