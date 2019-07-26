As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Stake; Reik & Co Increases Holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR)

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 46,215 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 2.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based First Natl Com has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 46,808 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,411 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 569 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,875 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Group Ltd Liability accumulated 12,723 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bridges Invest Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 49,554 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 39,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.12% stake. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fred Alger Management accumulated 363,285 shares. Maverick holds 1.76% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 293,628 are held by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 2,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Blackhill reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 82,391 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.04% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 42,125 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.3% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 5,873 shares. Parametric Limited Company has 90,361 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Geode Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 30,891 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 78,681 shares.