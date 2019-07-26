As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed Stake; Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake Maintained by Sarbit Advisory Services Inc

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 1.40M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 58,940 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 826,538 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 7,344 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 119,350 shares. 8,903 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 86,715 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Mngmt invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,617 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Roundview Cap Limited Company has 0.21% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 21,430 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Company. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 17,753 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Earnest Prtn Limited Com has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,350 shares.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares to 14.59M shares, valued at $704.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

