As Nike Class B (NKE) Valuation Rose, Holder Cognios Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.85 Million; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $5.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 31,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 52,116 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 13,647 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,890 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 80,840 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division owns 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 88,053 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Lc has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Avalon Lc reported 197,861 shares. First Merchants holds 6,896 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 57,007 shares. Pictet Savings Bank And Ltd invested 1.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 25,293 were accumulated by Rothschild Inv Il. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 32,556 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 26,474 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. North American Mngmt reported 37,459 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested in 1.92% or 51,130 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Invest Serv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Interest Ca reported 59,609 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 5,678 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,378 shares stake. Shelton Cap holds 5,825 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Inv Advsr has 16,390 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 7.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 175,757 shares. 3,426 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 6,663 shares. Gm Advisory Group holds 0.07% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Private Communication Na has 20,419 shares. 32,499 were reported by Augustine Asset. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 244,886 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32,193 shares to 88,982 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK).