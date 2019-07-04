As Nike Class B (NKE) Valuation Declined, Cognios Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.85 Million; Reliance Trust Has Upped Its Position in At&T (T) by $303,149 as Share Price Rose

Reliance Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 142,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares to 731,122 shares, valued at $105.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,353 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership holds 28,618 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Old Republic Corp holds 3.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.96 million shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 92,969 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 26,832 shares. Van Strum & Towne invested in 11,314 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Korea Corp has 4.71M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested in 0.12% or 28,062 shares. 23,065 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spinnaker Trust invested in 92,360 shares. Permanens Lp has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 2.39M shares. Founders Cap Management Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,723 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability holds 28,329 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,375 shares to 50,744 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fincl Svcs has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whalerock Point Lc has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Paloma Partners Management reported 230,756 shares. Personal Corp reported 7,692 shares stake. 3,700 are owned by Greenwood Capital Associate Llc. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.38M shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated holds 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,369 shares. Guinness Asset Limited has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com stated it has 46,000 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Haverford Company holds 0.03% or 21,668 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 140,380 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Corp holds 363,027 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 62,057 shares.