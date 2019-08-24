As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Saturna Capital Has Decreased by $26.88 Million Its Stake; Walt Disney (DIS) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Inv Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 2,596 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8.56M shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited owns 14,586 shares. Ww holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.41 million shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0.27% or 26,125 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Management accumulated 4,874 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Germain D J owns 130,878 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Founders Financial Limited owns 2,013 shares. Kistler holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,698 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 3.31 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs owns 466,205 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,623 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $91.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.