As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Saturna Capital Decreased Its Position; Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed New Home Co (NWHM) Stake by $320,000; Share Value Declined

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 4.62 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 25,830 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $332,189 activity. The insider HEESCHEN PAUL C bought $15,320. 10,000 The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares with value of $44,000 were bought by Stelmar Wayne. Webb H Lawrence bought 12,960 shares worth $49,766.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Home Company, Inc. (NWHM) CEO Lawrence Webb on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018 – Business Wire” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The New Home Company and DMB Development Announce ICON – A New Collection of Luxury Residences within Silverleaf at DC Ranch in Scottsdale – Business Wire” published on December 15, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seabluff at Playa Vista, The New Home Company’s First Community in the Heart of Silicon Beach, Celebrates Grand Opening of Furnished Model and Sales Gallery – Business Wire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 2,647 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 102,700 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 33,510 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). State Street Corp accumulated 242,830 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 174,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset holds 35,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). 20,915 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Geode Ltd has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Gsa Llp owns 0.01% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 10,500 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 6,683 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Morgan Stanley reported 2,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested in 30,509 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gru Ltd Com invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burney Co has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, L & S Advsrs has 1.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fagan Associates Incorporated invested in 2.98% or 82,704 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc stated it has 86,516 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.62% or 340,066 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 3,415 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Covington Cap reported 177,206 shares. Azimuth Capital Lc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cannell Peter B & holds 46,023 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 1.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 337,271 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Century accumulated 7.60M shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nike pumps up its tech muscle with acquisition of Celect data firm – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Zion Williamson Falls, So Do Nike Shares – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Remains Divided On Nike – Benzinga” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares to 113,244 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (NYSE:RIO).